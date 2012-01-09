The Yardbirds Announce Brief Northeast US Tour

The Yardbirds, the band that spearheaded the British Blues Boom of the 1960s and brought the world Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page, will tour the Northeast starting February 1 in Buffalo, New York.

The lineup includes original member Jim McCarty (drums) plus guitarist Ben King, bassist David Smale and vocalist Andy Mitchell, whose sound is straight out of the mid-'50s Chicago school of blues.

Chris Dreja, rhythm guitarist and co-founder, is recuperating at home after a recent illness and will not be part of this short tour.

The Yardbirds will co-bill with Vanilla Fudge at the following venues: *

2/1/12 - Buffalo, NY - The Tralf *

2/2/12 - Nichols, NY - Tioga Downs Racetrack

2/3/12 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

2/4/12 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre *

2/6/12 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

2/8/12 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall *

2/9/12 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre *

•Co-Headline with Vanilla Fudge