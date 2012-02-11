Yes Recruit New Singer, Jon Davison, for Spring Tour

Yes, who canceled the last three shows of their European tour in December due to the illness of lead singer Benoit David, have named Jon Davison as David's replacement for their spring tour of Australia, New Zealand and beyond.

Davison is the lead singer of Glass Hammer, a progressive rock band from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

From Yes' official website and Facebook page:

"Jon Davison will join Yes as lead vocalist for the upcoming dates in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Indonesia and Hawaii. Yes really appreciate Jon Davison joining them for this leg of the tour and are sure this arrangement will satisfy all Yes fans."

According to the statement, David, the 45-year-old Canadian singer who appears on Yes' 2011 studio album, Fly From Here, is still not well enough to return to work.

David's vocals also can be heard on In the Present: Live From Lyon, a live album released late last year.

It's safe to say Glass Hammer sound a bit (OK, a lot) like Yes. Check out "So Close, So Far," a Glass Hammer song from 2004: