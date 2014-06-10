Yes to Release New Album, 'Heaven & Earth,' July 22

Prog-rock legends Yes have announced they'll be releasing a new studio album, Heaven & Earth, July 22 through Frontiers Records.

For Heaven & Earth, Yes teamed up with Grammy winner Roy Thomas Baker (Queen, the Cars, Guns N’ Roses, Foreigner, Smashing Pumpkins, Alice Cooper, etc.), who handled the production, and Billy Sherwood (Toto, Paul Rodgers, Air Supply, etc.), who mixed the album. Also on board is Roger Dean, who again brings his masterful artistic creativity to the album’s cover art and packaging.

Tracklisting for Heaven & Earth:

01. Believe Again

02. The Game

03. Step Beyond

04. To Ascend

05. In A World Of Our Own

06. Light Of The Ages

07. It Was All We Knew

08. Subway Walls

To coincide with the release the new album, Yes — Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes and new singer Jon Davison — announced they’ll launch a 35-date summer tour. As the tour's highlight, they'll perform their 1971 album, Fragile, for the first-time ever, followed by 1972's Close to the Edge and other hits.

Yes on Tour 2014:

Tue 7/8 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Wed 7/9 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Fri 7/11 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sat 7/12 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury

Sun 7/13 Newport, RI Newport Yachting Center

Tue 7/15 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

Wed 7/16 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Fri 7/18 Salamanca, NY Seneca Allegany Casino

Sat 7/19 Philadelphia, PA Tower Theater

Sun 7/20 Munhall, PA Carnegie Music Hall

Tue 7/22 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook

Wed 7/23 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Live Northfield Park

Fri 7/25 Madison, WI Overture Hall

Sat 7/26 Chicago, IL Copernicus Center

Mon 7/28 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Tue 7/29 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace

Wed 7/30 Atlanta, GA Symphony Hall

Fri 8/1 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Live

Sat 8/2 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater

Sun 8/3 Orlando, FL Bob Carr Performing Arts Centre

Tue 8/5 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

Wed 8/6 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Thu 8/7 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Sat 8/9 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

Mon 8/11 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

Tue 8/12 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theatre at Mesa Arts Center

Wed 8/13 Albuquerque, NM Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino

Fri 8/15 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sat 8/16 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

Mon 8/18 San Diego, CA Humphrey’s Concerts By the Bay

Tue 8/19 San Jose, CA City National Civic

Thu 8/21 Tulalip, WA Tulalip Amphitheatre

Fri 8/22 Grand Ronde, OR Spirit Mountain Casino

Sat 8/23 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Sun 8/24 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre