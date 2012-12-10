Yes to Revisit Three Classic Albums on 2013 North American Tour

Yes have announced a 2013 tour, during which they'll perform three classic Yes albums in their entirety: 1971’s The Yes Album, 1972's Close to the Edge and 1977’s Going for the One.

The band — which now features bassist Chris Squire, guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes and new singer Jon Davison — will kick off the North American tour March 1 and conclude April 12 in Detroit. The tour will mark the first time since 1973 that Yes have performed an album onstage in its entirety.

“These albums we all easily agreed on. They are complete works in themselves,” said Howe, who added that several of the songs have rarely been performed live.

“I believe the only song not performed in concert is ‘A Venture’ from The Yes Album,” Squire added. “And probably the most tricky of all the songs planned for this set is ‘Turn of the Century’ from the Going for the One album. ... I think the 12-inch album is alive and well as reinforced by the rising interest in the analog format."

“This is a great opportunity to show the growth of Yes in these different eras, and to relive the memories of these times,” White said.

After starting in West Wendover, Nevada, the trek will continue down the West Coast and including stops in Seattle (3/3, Moore Theatre), San Francisco (3/5, The Warfield) and Los Angeles (3/6, Orpheum Theatre) before heading east for shows in New York (4/9, Beacon Theatre), Toronto (4/11, Massey Hall), Detroit (4/12, Fox Theatre) and more. See the full itinerary below.

For more about Yes, visit yesworld.com.

Yes on Tour in 2013

*Fri, 3/1

West Wendover, NV, Peppermill Concert Hall

www.wendoverfun.com

Sun, 3/3

Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre

www.tickets.com

Tue, 3/5

San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

www.axs.com

Wed, 3/6

Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum Theatre

www.ticketmaster.com

Fri, 3/8

Temecula, CA, Pechanga Theater (at Pechanga Casino)

www.pechanga.com

*Sat, 3/9

Reno, NV, Silver Legacy Casino

www.ticketmaster.com

Tue, 3/12

Aspen, CO, Belly Up Aspen

www.frontgatetickets.com

Thu, 3/14

Omaha, NE, Holland Performing Arts Center

www.ticketsomaha.com

Sat, 3/16

Hammond, IN, The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

www.ticketmaster.com

Sun, 3/17

Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre

www.ticketmaster.com

Mon, 3/18

Kansas City, MO, The Midland by AMC

www.axs.com

Wed, 3/20

Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

www.ticketfly.com

Thu, 3/21

Grand Prairie, TX, Verizon Theatre

www.axs.com

*Fri, 3/22

Biloxi, MS, Hard Rock Live - Biloxi

www.ticketmaster.com

*Sun, 3/24

Hollywood, FL, Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena

www.ticketmaster.com

Sat, 3/30

Melbourne, FL, Maxwell C. King Center for the Perf. Arts

tbd

Tue, 4/2

Clearwater, FL, Ruck Eckerd Hall

www.rutheckerdhall.com

*Fri, 4/5

Mashantucket, CT, MGM Grand at Foxwoods

www.mgmatfoxwoods.com

Sat, 4/6

Hampton, NH, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

www.ticketmaster.com

Sun, 4/7

Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center

www.ticketmaster.com

Tue, 4/9

New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

www.ticketmaster.com

Thu, 4/11

Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

www.ticketmaster.com

Fri, 4/12

Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

www.ticketmaster.com

* Yes will performing only two albums, The Yes Album and Close to the Edge — for shows at casinos due to the time constrictions of events.