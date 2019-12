Swedish shredder Yngwie Malmsteen has announced a December 5 release date for his latest album, Spellbound.

The follow-up to 2010's Relentless marks just one of many upcoming and ongoing projects for Malmsteen, who recently launched his own guitar lesson website at RelentlessShred.com. You can watch a clip promoting the new website below.

The virtuoso shredder is also said to be working on an autobiography, also titled Relentless, that is tentatively expected next year.