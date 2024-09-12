“This guitar holds the magic of Malmsteen’s fast-paced, virtuosic playing”: One of Yngwie Malmsteen's main Fender Strats is up for grabs – and it comes with a free Ferrari

Malmsteen's #4 Fender Stratocaster, modded to the guitarist's taste, has been played on stages around the world

Comp of Yngwie Malmsteen playing guitar on stage (on the right) and his #4 Fender Stratocaster (on the left)
(Image credit: Left-Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Right-Walt Grace Vintage)

Yngwie Malmsteen's #4 Fender Stratocaster, one of his main guitars throughout his illustrious career, has just been put up for sale for a whopping $175,000. However, what makes this listing truly unique is its unusual pairing: whoever buys the guitar also gets Malmsteen's personal 1983 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole.

“This guitar is a significant piece of rock history, directly connected to one of the greatest guitarists of all time,” comments a representative of Walt Grace Vintage, the company responsible for the sale.

Image 1 of 4
Yngie Malmsteen's Fender Strat
(Image credit: Walt Grace Vintage)

