Shred legend Yngwie Malmsteen has posted an official trailer for his upcoming studio album, Spellbound. Check it out below.

With vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens hard at work in Dio Disciples, Yngwie is handling vocal duties on his latest album, which promises to deliver the guitarist's signature brand of neo-classical metal as well as "some turbo charges bluesy stuff to boot."

Malmsteen also recently launched a new instructional website at RelentlessShred.com.

Spellbound is out December 5.