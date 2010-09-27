Yngwie Malmsteen Prepares New CD

Super-shredder Yngwie Malmsteen has just announced details about his forthcoming album, Relentless, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2008's critically acclaimed Perpetual Flame (Yngwie's first album for Rising Force Records). The album is the second to feature ex-Judas Priest and Iced Earth singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, and features over 60 minutes of incredibly complex, kick ass arrangements.

The album is scheduled for release on November 23rd, 2010.

"This title truly is the right one for this album, explains Yngwie. "I mean, after all these years, some kind of force is driving me to create something that totally surpasses everything I've done before. I tried to capture the raw energy of a live performance, yet push myself to the most demanding level of playing and composing to harness that elusive magic that can't just be switched on. All the way out, caution to the wind, but disciplined performances was what I went for. Maybe I did it too, check it out!"

Confirmed song titles for Relentless include "Relentless," "Look At You Now," "Shot Across the Bow," "Adagio B Minor Variation," "Caged Animal," "Critical Mass," "Into Valhalla," "Enemy Within," and "Caprici Di Inferno."

For more info, go to www.yngwiemalmsteen.com