You can now buy a Kurt Cobain-used Tortex pick - for $400

There has been an awful lot of Kurt Cobain gear going up for sale lately. Last month alone, the Nirvana frontman's battered Boss DS-1 Distortion pedal sold for $9,000, while his MTV Unplugged Martin D-18E set a new record for a guitar sold at auction, reeling in a whopping $6m.

But now there’s a piece of Cobain gear you might just be able to afford… although it’s not quite as unique.

Up for sale at Gotta Have Rock and Roll is a Kurt Cobain stage-used Dunlop Tortex .60mm guitar pick, estimated to sell for $500-$700, with bids starting at $400.

And while you might claim to have an identical pick in your pocket right this very second, this particular plectrum has been verified by Cobain’s guitar tech Earnie Bailey.

According to the listing, the pick is in “very good condition”, and comes with a letter of provenance and a Certificate of Authenticity.

To bid, head over to Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

The same memorabilia site is also playing host to auctions of Prince’s custom “Goldfinger” gold-leaf prototype Fender Stratocaster (est. $2m-$3m) and Elvis’s iconic “Sun Sessions” Martin D-18 (est. $2m-$3m).