You can now get the Jensen N12K from Fender’s Tone Master amps as a standalone speaker

We’re big fans of Fender’s Tone Master series of digital guitar amps, and now the speaker in those models, the Jensen N12K, is available from CE Distribution as a standalone offering.

A vintage neodymium speaker, the N12K is a 12-inch, roughly four-and-a-half-pound speaker delivering “warm, full-bodied tone with remarkable headroom and just the right amount of brilliance and sparkle.”

The NK12 was designed by Jensen and Fender specifically for the new Tone Master Deluxe Reverb and Twin Reverb amps, beginning with the same seamed-cone membrane used in Jensen’s C12K.

According to CE, the speaker is “heavy on the mids with a solid, straightforward tone. Presented with overdrive distortion, it powers through with lows that are bold and heavy.”

Fender recently announced new blonde editions of its Tone Master Deluxe Reverb and Twin Reverb, which feature Celestion Neo Creambacks in place of the original's Jensen speakers.