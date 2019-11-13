You can save hundreds on this impressively spec’d D’Angelico semi-hollow at Guitar Center - but you'll have to act fast

Black Friday is coming up fast, and we have another great Guitar Center deal to add to the list of primo gear.
The music retailer is offering a D'Angelico Premier Series DC Boardwalk electric guitar in an Ocean Turquoise or Vintage Sunburst finish for $549, down from $799 - but the offer ends at 7pm Eastern time on November 13, so you'd better move fast!
The 24.75-inch scale semi-hollow model boasts a laminated maple body, set-thru C-slim maple neck and 22-fret ovangkol fingerboard.
Pickups are a pair of Seymour Duncan USA Hot P90 soapbars, and there’s also a tune-o-matic bridge, stopbar tailpiece and Grover Rotomatic 'Stairstep' tuners
In addition to knocking $250 off the ticket price, Guitar Center is also throwing in free shipping, with the D’Angelico available for order now.
