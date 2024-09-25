“I handed him the guitar at the end saying, ‘You can keep that!’ And the next day it had millions of views”: Yungblud explains why he’s been giving away his new Epiphone signature models at shows

The punk-rock superstar says the idea to hand out guitars to fans came about by accident, after a clip of a fan playing his guitar on stage went viral

In recent months, Gen Z punk rock superstar Yungblud has developed quite a reputation for handing out guitars to his fans. The specific model he has been giving away is his Epiphone SG Junior and first-ever signature guitar, which he had previously teased on social media before its official launch in July.

In a new interview with Total Guitar, Yungblud has explained his reasoning behind the guitar giveaways and how the idea came about serendipitously.

