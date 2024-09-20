“I didn’t spend more than 20 or 30 bucks on any of them”: King Gizzard’s new album was recorded with amps from pawnshop chain Cash Converters

By
( )
Contributions from
published

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard's Stu Mackenzie reveals the band didn't use a single pedal on their latest record, relying instead on cranking tiny practice amps

King Gizzard &amp; The Lizard Wizard
(Image credit: Martin Philbey via Getty)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's reputation for pushing even experimental rock – a genre that's inherently, well, experimental – over the edge cannot be overstated. On Flight b741, their 26th album in 15 years, the band managed to produce an expensive-sounding record using the cheapest equipment possible.

The inspiration behind this low-cost philosophy? Band lead Stu Mackenzie’s guitar-teaching days.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from