“Does anyone know how to play this?”: Yungblud is inviting fans on stage to play guitar – and he's letting them take home his SG Juniors

Yungblud is taking fan engagement to the next level by inviting fans on stage to show off their guitar skills

Yungblud performs live at the announcement of Bludfest 2024 at Camden Stables Market on March 18, 2024 in London, England
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Yungblud has taken fan engagement to the next level by making a habit of inviting his fans to play electric guitar on stage. Over the past two weeks, two of these fan encounters stood out and were posted to Yungblud's social media, with both lucky fans bagging Yungblud's guitar. 

At Czechia's Rock for People, Yungblud invited a festival attendee, Šimon, to play his defiant single, fleabag, on stage with him, after asking the audience, “Does anyone know how to play this on the guitar? Who the fuck plays guitar?”

