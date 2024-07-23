“I play an SG Junior because growing up musicians that were important in my life were Angus Young and Billie Joe Armstrong”: Yungblud’s first-ever Epiphone signature guitar is here – and it’s the best Epi SG Junior you can currently buy

The smartly styled SG, inspired by Yungblud's original '64 Gibson SG Junior, gets an official release after months of anticipation

Epiphone Yungblud SG Junior
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Epiphone has finally launched Yungblud’s first-ever signature guitar, a limited-edition SG Junior that takes inspiration from the indie rock star’s original 1964 Gibson model.

The arrival of the electric guitar comes as no surprise, given that Yungblud – aka Dominic Harrison – has been teasing its existence for a few months now. Back in April, he revealed the SG Junior was in the works, and gave away an early prototype.

