Yungblud invites “emo queen” Avril Lavigne on The Yungblud Show for a stripped-back duet of I'm With You

In the latest livestream of The Yungblud Show, British punk-rock wunderkind Yungblud invited “emo queen” Avril Lavigne for a performance of Let Go classic, I'm With You.

“I can't believe I'm even fucking saying this,” Yungblud remarks, introducing pop-rock superstar Lavigne at around the 28-minute mark.

With Yungblud donning a modified Gibson Hummingbird acoustic guitar, the pair join forces for a stripped-back version of Lavigne's original, delivering knockout vocal performances throughout.

Elsewhere in the livestream, Yungblud proclaims “Rock and roll is not dead!” before calling up frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly for performances of I Think I'm OKAY and acting like that. MGK also appeared in the series' pilot episode alongside actress Bella Thorne and singer-songwriter Oliver Tree.

Other artists to appear in the episode include Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction, Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe and pop-rock phenom renforshort.

Despite the recent release of his latest album weird! – which arrived December 4 – Yungblud revealed in an Instagram Live video back in January that he has “literally nearly got another album done”.