“Picks always felt like a weird, artificial extension of my hand”: Yvette Young just played with a pick live for the first time ever

By
published

The fingerstyle master debuted her picking technique and emo guitar chops at Bonnaroo's Emo Superjam

Covet’s Yvette Young in 2020 with her signature YY10
(Image credit: Press)

Yvette Young has long been known for her distinctive fingerstyle and tapping techniques. However, in a surprise twist, Young played with a pick for the first time ever in front of a live audience at Bonnaroo's Emo SuperJam on June 15.

In videos documenting this special moment, Young can be seen wielding a pink version of her signature Ibanez guitar, masterfully playing Jimmy Eat World's The Middle with a pick.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.