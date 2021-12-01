Zakk Wylde's career in 12 songs, Mastodon's masterpiece and Steve Howe – only in the new Guitar World

Longtime Guitar World favorite Zakk Wylde returns to the cover – and he’s brought a friend with him! Why? Because – for the first time ever in the studio – Zakk split all of his Black Label Society guitar duties with another guitarist, namely Dario Lorina, who’s actually been in BLS since 2014.



Plus, Zakk walks us through 12 critical tracks from every corner of his 30-plus-year career, from his days with Ozzy Osbourne to collaborations with Dimebag Darrell to Black Label Society and Generation Axe. He also discusses the 30th anniversary of Ozzy’s No More Tears.



The new issue of Guitar World is on sale now.

Other features

Mastodon deliver a masterpiece

Stylistically divergent – yet amazingly compatible – Mastodon guitarists Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher unravel Hushed and Grim, one of this year’s greatest guitar albums.

Onward and upward with Yes

Stalwart Yes guitarist Steve Howe discusses the drive, tones and sentiment behind The Quest, the prog-rock masters’ first studio album since the passing of founding bassist Chris Squire.



Tom Morello sends up a flare

In other news, Tom Morello explains how simply recording big, hairy, gnarly guitar riffs into his iPhone became his “life raft for sanity,” getting him out of his bunker, forging new connections and birthing a creative oasis amid the chaos.



Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen!

Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen talks John Lennon, Jeff Beck, “cool little guitars” and the band’s milestone 20th album, In Another World.

John 5, Peter Criss and Dave Mustaine

John 5 – a guy who really, really, really loves playing guitar – tells you everything you need to know about Sinner, his brand-new solo album featuring a Queen cover, some carefully honed riffs – and guest appearances by Dave Mustaine and Kiss man Peter Criss.

(Image credit: Jen Rosenstein)

More great artists – and Tonal Recall

In Tune-Ups, we catch up with Eric Bibb, plus Aephanemer, Altered Five Blues Band, Illuminati Hotties and Bad Religion's Brian Baker. In Tonal Recall, we solve the mystery behind Ui Jon Roth's tone on the Scorpions' "The Sails of Charon."



Lessons and columns

We’ve got columns by Andy Timmons, Greg Koch, Andy Aledort and Periphery's Jake Bowen. Speaking of which, you can find the corresponding videos right here.



Gear reviews

This month’s gear reviews include Gibson’s new Generation Collection G-00 and G-200, Dean Guitars’ MD24 Floyd Roasted Maple Vintage Orange, Fender’s Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang and more.



Song transcriptions

This month’s song transcriptions are The Sails of Charon by the Scorpions, plus the Allman Brothers Band’s Statesboro Blues and the Killers’ Mr. Brightside.

