Zakk Wylde launches new podcast, The Wylde Goose Show

Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde and bassist John DeServio are set to launch their own podcast, The Wylde Goose Show.

Hosted on the GaS Digital Network, The Wylde Goose Show will provide a “fly-on-the-wall opportunity for fans” to hear the pair talk about everything from “sordid backstage tales to stories from the road and studios”.

The podcast will be casual in nature – featuring “real talk with no politics and nothing heavy besides the music” – and will host a series of special guests who will join Wylde and DeServio (aka Goose) for relaxed conversation about music.

The Wylde Goose Show premieres February 1 at 4PM ET, and will stream live and free on a weekly basis on the GaS Digital Network. Each episode will be available on all major podcast platforms dive days after initial airing.

“This is a podcast with no nutritional value,” Wylde explains. “It's just the two of us shooting the shit and waxing poetically about nothing. We want to create an environment that makes listeners feel that they're hanging with us backstage before a gig or on the tour bus on the way to the show.

“Goose and I love going off on whatever, and this is a great platform to share what it's like to just hang with us and our friends.”

“Zakk has been a friend for years and a regular guest on The SDR Show, a podcast I host with comedian Big Jay Oakerson,” says GaS Digital Network co-founder Ralph Sutton. “GaS has seen such tremendous growth and adding Zakk and JD is such a boon for the network and a perfect fit to our aesthetic.”

For more information on The Wylde Goose Show, head to the GaS Digital Network.

(Image credit: GaS Digital Network)

In a recent Guitar World interview, Zakk Wylde reflected on three decades of Ozzy Osbourne's sixth solo album, No More Tears (1991).

“[1988’s] No Rest for the Wicked was my first record with the boss,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m gonna contribute to the sound and the direction of Ozzy’s music!’ Being such a huge Randy [Rhoads] fan and Jake [E. Lee] fan and Sabbath fan, that was a big thing – I remember it like it was yesterday.

“So we had an ass-kicking time making that record, and then after the craziness of that tour, No More Tears was more of a relaxed kind of atmosphere. We just had more experience, which led to bringing in songs like Road to Nowhere and Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

In the same interview, Wylde selected 12 musical milestones from his lengthy career, including his favorite Ozzy contributions and Black Label Society cuts.