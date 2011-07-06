Zakk Wylde, Slash Featured on Upcoming Leslie West Album, 'Unusual Suspects'

Guitarist Leslie West of Mountain will be releasing a new solo album, Unusual Suspects, in Europe on Sept. 19 via Provogue Records.

The album, the follow-up to 2006's Blue Me, features several guest appearances by big-name guitarists, including Slash, Joe Bonamassa, Zakk Wylde, Billy Gibbons and Steve Lukather. One track, "Turn Out The Lights," features both Slash and Wylde.

The full track listing is below.

As we previously reported, West, a long-time sufferer of type 2 Diabetes, underwent leg-amputation surgery last month while he was in Mississippi. He was on a flight when his leg began to swell, but upon landing, he was rushed to the emergency room. The decision to proceed with the operation was made by his wife, Jenni.

Unusual Suspects track listing:

01. One More Drink For The Road (ft. Steve Lukather)

02. Mudflap Mama (ft. Slash)

03. To The Moon

04. Standing On A Higher Ground (ft. Billy F. Gibbons)

05. Third Degree (ft. Joe Bonamassa)

06. Legend

07. Nothing's Changed (ft. Zakk Wylde)

08. I Feel Fine

09. Love You Forever

10. You & Me

11. Turn Out The Lights (ft. Slash & Zakk Wylde)

12. Beetle "I Don't Know" (bonus track)

Here's a video of an interesting conversation between West and Wylde: