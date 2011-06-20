Leslie West Recuperating Following Leg Amputation

Guitarist Leslie West, 65, is recovering from leg-amputation surgery in Biloxi, Mississippi.

West, who is best known as the guitarist for Mountain, had flown in to Mississippi to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with Mountain. On Saturday, his leg began to swell, and West, a diabetic, was rushed to the emergency room. It was decided that an amputation was required in order to save his life.

The surgery was considered a success, and the procedure removed his limb up to the knee.

West, who faces extensive rehabilitation, is expected to fully recover. His family has requested that the public and media respect his privacy while he comes to terms with this life-changing transition.

West continues to remain current, as witnessed by the assemblage of legends joining him on his next album, which includes Billy Gibbons, Slash, Zakk Wylde, Joe Bonamassa and Steve Lukather, alongside Kenny Aronoff.

“These guys don’t show up to play on everybody’s albums," West said recently. "They’re stars in their own right and fantastic players, everyone with their own sound and style, and about as far from ‘the usual suspects’ as it gets.”

The release date for the new album, titled The Unusual Suspects, will be announced soon.