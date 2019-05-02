ZZ Top Announce 50th Anniversary Collection, 'Goin’ 50'

ZZ Top will release Goin’ 50, a career-spanning collection that collects material beginning with the band’s 1969 debut through to their most recent releases. Additionally, two bonus tracks, "Salt Lick" and "Miller's Farm"—a single and b-side, respectively—were recorded in 1969 by the original incarnation of ZZ Top.

Goin’ 50 will be released as a three-CD or five-LP set on August 16 via Warner Bros. Records. A single-CD version with 18 tracks, as well as digital and streaming versions, will be available June 14.



ZZ Top also recently detailed their 50th anniversary tour, which kicks off August 16 in Washington. The outing will feature support from Cheap Trick, with Lynyrd Skynyrd onboard for two shows in Irvine and Concord, California.

“It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at all this,” ZZ Top guitarist and singer Billy Gibbons said in a statement. “We’re truly excited to be appearing across the continent this summer and fall, playing our bluesy kind of rock like we started in ’69. The beards, Frank [Beard]’s excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We’re keeping it that way.”

You can check out the full track list for Goin’ 50 below.

For more information, head over to zztop.com.

Goin' 50 track list:

Disc One

1. "La Grange"

2. "Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers"

3. "Tush"

4. "Salt Lick"

5. "Miller's Farm"

6. "(Somebody Else Been) Shaking Your Tree"

7. "Francine"

8. "Heard It On The X"

9. "It's Only Love"

10. "Arrested For Driving While Blind"

11. "Enjoy And Get It On"

12. "I Thank You"

13. "Cheap Sunglasses"

14. "I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide"

15. "Leila"

16. "Tube Snake Boogie"

17. "Pearl Necklace"

Disc Two

1. "Gimme All Your Lovin'"

2. "Got Me Under Pressure"

3. "Sharp Dressed Man"

4. "TV Dinners"

5. "Legs"

6. "Sleeping Bag"

7. "Can't Stop Rockin'"

8. "Stages"

9. "Rough Boy"

10. "Delirious"

11. "Woke Up With Wood"

12. "Velcro Fly"

13. "Doubleback"

14. "Concrete And Steel"

15. "My Head's In Mississippi"

16. "Give It Up"

17. "Decision Or Collision"

Disc Three

1. "Viva Las Vegas"

2. "Gun Love"

3. "Pincushion"

4. "Breakaway"

5. "Girl In A T-Shirt"

6. "Fuzzbox Voodoo"

7. "She's Just Killing Me"

8. "What's Up With That"

9. "Bang Bang"

10. "Rhythmeen"

11. "Fearless Boogie"

12. "36-22-36"

13. "Piece"

14. "I Gotsta Get Paid"

15. "Waitin' For The Bus" (Live)

16. "Jesus Just Left Chicago" (Live)