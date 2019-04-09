ZZ Top Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

ZZ Top have announced the full details of their 50th anniversary tour. The trek, which kicks off August 16 in Washington, will feature support from Cheap Trick, with Lynyrd Skynyrd onboard for two shows in Irvine and Concord, California.

“It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at all this,” ZZ Top guitarist and singer Billy Gibbons said in a statement. “We’re truly excited to be appearing across the continent this summer and fall, playing our bluesy kind of rock like we started in ’69. The beards, Frank [Beard]’s excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We’re keeping it that way.”

Tickets for the trek go on sale beginning April 12th.

For more information, head over to zztop.com.

ZZ Top 50th Anniversary tour dates:

August 16 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre*

August 17 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Casino Theater

August 20 – Yakima, WA @ Yakima Valley SunDome

August 21 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle*

August 23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre**

August 24 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion**

August 25 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

August 27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

August 28 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

August 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre*

September 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*

September 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion”

September 6 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

September 7 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

September 8 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater*

September 10 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center *

September 11 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion*

September 13 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City BikeFest

September 14 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

September 18 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

September 19 – Wantagh. NY @ Jones Beach Theater*

September 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

September 22 – Louisville, KY @ Champions Park

October 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre*

October 6 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

October 9 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Cars Stadium*

October 11 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center*

October 12 – Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Festival

October 13 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre*

October 15 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena*

October 16 -St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

October 18 – Estero FL @ Hertz Arena*

October 19 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre*

October 20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

* with Cheap Trick

**with Lynyrd Skynyrd