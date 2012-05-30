ZZ Top to Release Four-Song EP, 'Texicali'

In the wake of the considerable buzz surrounding the premiere of "I Gotsta Get Paid" in a new Jeremiah Weed commercial (See below), ZZ Top have announced the release of a four-song EP, Texicali, which is due out next Tuesday, June 5.

"We were itching to get some new music out before the full album release," said Billy Gibbons. "Making available these four tracks seems like a good way to accomplish that most expeditiously. Dusty, Frank and I are happy with what's been accomplished in the studio, so we figured we'd provide some hot and tasty 'hors d'oeuvres' before the main course is served this fall."

"That's the beauty of the new digital landscape," added producer Rick Rubin. "We can put out what we want when we want, in the best service of the artist."

The Rubin-produced Texicali will include "I Gotsta Get Paid," "Chartreuse," "Over You" and "Consumption."