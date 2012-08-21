ZZ Top to Release New Album, 'La Futura,' in September

After a long wait, ZZ Top will release their new album, La Futura, on September 11 on American Recordings.

The group's 15th studio album was produced by Rick Rubin, who the band found frustrating -- and rewarding -- to work with.

"Rick wanted us to work hard, but he placed an emphasis on us being casual and having a good time," said Billy Gibbons in a new interview with Music Radar. "And I found out that one of his high cards is patience. He was in no hurry to run the risk of having something half-baked. His attitude was, ‘It’s gonna take as long as it takes until it’s right.’”

The album was preceded by an EP, Texicali (buy on iTunes), which features four tracks from La Futura and was released earlier this year.

And for an in-depth interview with ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, be sure to pick up the October 2012 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or in our online store.

Listen to "I Gotsta Get Paid":