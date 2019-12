Tomorrow, ZZ Top will release an EP called Texicali, featuring four brand-new tracks off their upcoming full-length album. Among the tracks featured on the EP will be "I Gotsta Get Paid," the band's new single, which debuted last month in a commercial for Jeremiah Weed.

You can now stream the full track in the SoundCloud player below.

Both the Texicali EP and the band's as-yet-untitled new album were produced by Rick Rubin.