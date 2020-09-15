DB Bass Elbee 10 Series II and Embee 12 review

Well worth looking at if you need a bass cabinet that's portable, and yet projects a deep and three-dimensional low-end tone.

With an eye on portability, an ear on sonic performance, and a finger on knuckle damage, DB Bass have looked at the light, portable speakers currently on the market and brought their own improvements to the design.

All three configurations here are constructed from high-grade birch plywood, using a self-bracing design that reduces resonance while enhancing tight low-end tones.

Each cabinet is covered with hand-applied, tough-textured paint, and has recessed carrying handles. These, we’re told, require less twist and offer player-friendly carrying angles for the wrist, arm, and hand.

The design is completed with a rigid steel grille and steel corners for cabinet protection, so they’re certainly built with the aim of lasting a good few years on the road.

Using an Aguilar TH700 amp and a mix of active and passive basses, the cabinets are put through their respective paces.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DB Bass) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DB Bass) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DB Bass)

The Elbee 10 is deceptively loud and punchy and even with an active five-string bass, it seems able to cover a lot of sonic ground, with a powerful low-end response coupled with a tight midrange.

It also manages very well when pushed by the amp, particularly when I add a significant amount of drive to the signal. How it will manage on its own as a single cab in a band context will depend on the demands placed on it, but for home practice or acoustic-based performance, it will perform well.

Angled handles are well positioned and add to the Embee's portability. (Image credit: DB Bass)

The Embee 12 has the most distinctive top-end response of all three cabs, due in no small part to its piezo tweeter. The low end is solid and effective, but the overall tone is rather fizzy, which will only suit players looking for such a sound.

The Embee 1210 is a real head-turner – powerful and full-sounding with plenty of finesse and detail

Slappers and tappers will no doubt gravitate towards this cab, the high end making their dusty-end of the neck travels stand out. Coupled with the Elbee 10, it provides good coverage across a wide frequency range – and the benefit of improved portability, due to spreading the load across two enclosures, is no bad thing.

The Elbee 1210 – a "head-turner" with excellent top end. (Image credit: DB Bass)

The Embee 1210 is a real head-turner – powerful and full-sounding with plenty of finesse and detail. This cab offers a punchy midrange: the 10” driver provides a clear top-end response without becoming too glassy.

In addition, stand in front of the cabinet and you’ll reap the benefits of the Max-Flo system with which the angled driver improves clarity and low-end delivery for the player.

If you’re in the market for new cabs and feel uninspired by the standard units from other companies, you should certainly audition these DB Bass enclosures – you may well be converted...

Specs