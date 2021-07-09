Dunlop DVP5 Volume (X) 8 review

Full-sized wah pedals such as an original Cry Baby can take up a lot of space on your ’board, but then again some compact versions are sometimes a bit too small.

Somewhere between those two extremes sits this new pedal from Dunlop, designed in collaboration with Pedaltrain and crafted to fit perfectly with its Metro and other popular ranges of pedalboards, but also totally suited to anyone who wishes to optimise their underfoot space.

At just 20cm (eight inches) in length, the Dunlop DVP5 Volume (X) 8 is indeed compact, and while they it still have a similar width to a standard Cry Baby, the implementation of front- rather than side-mounted socketry saves on that crucial left/right space.

(Image credit: Dunlop)

The X8 offers Volume mode control alongside Expression mode parameter tweaks. While there’s provision to tighten or loosen things up with an Allen key, the smooth treadle action courtesy of Dunlop’s patented Low Friction Band-Drive feels just right and will sit exactly where you leave it.

A curved rear end to the chassis and a complementary recess on the treadle delivers a wide range of travel, so there’s plenty of scope for subtlety in your volume or parameter changes.

As a volume pedal, it works well for instant muting, rolling things back to clean up a dirty amp or swelling to a violin-like attack for your note. There’s a separate jack to connect your tuner, so you keep that clear of the main signal chain, plus you can tune silently with a heel-down treadle position.

Expression use requires a TRS cable, and you can set the maximum and minimum values by the usual method of setting the toe value then the heel. However, there’s also an internal pot (accessed via the four-screw baseplate) that can set the minimum value. An internal polarity switch lets you reverse the heel/toe action for maximum value at the heel-down position.

(Image credit: Dunlop)

Specs