Fender Compugilist review

Compression and distortion in one box is a smart idea - and while you don't get the full feature set of their respective standalone pedals, the combination is well implemented here.

Fender has drawn on its The Bends compressor and Pugilist Distortion to create the Compugilist, which puts separately switchable compressor and distortion in one pedal.

While you don’t get the full feature set here, you do get the essential controls for each.

The compressor side is in the classic Dyna Comp mould, keeping your dynamics even but capable of getting squashier and adding some snap to the start of your note, the nature of which can be dialled in with the Recovery knob, usefully adjusting the compression envelope. Meanwhile, the volume knob is capable of building in a boost.

The distortion has plenty of range, from edgy early break-up drive through to cranked amp, with a Tone knob to adjust the upper-mid presence and top-end, plus a switched Bass Boost for fat low-end.

This pedal offers plenty of practical options, such as using the compressor as a boost for the drive or using both sides to build your overall tone.

Today's best Fender Compugilist deals Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information

Specs

(Image credit: courtesy of Fender)