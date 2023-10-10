Squier Paranormal Custom Nashville Stratocaster review: Fender combines the Strat and Tele for an intriguing hybrid

Yes, the Custom Nashville Stratocaster may be an amalgamation of two Fender top dogs, and while it certainly isn’t an entirely new species, it is an intriguing hybrid that more than delivers on playability and tone.

They’re here. Do not attempt to adjust your television set and do not panic. This gilded hybrid is not a creature from another world or an unexplained apparition; it’s merely the latest edition to the Squier Paranormal series.

Fender purists may want to look away now, as this otherworldly line of guitars twists tradition to conjure up a whole host of unique creations that will leave conformists shaking in their boots.

Viewing the Strat through the lens of a ’60s Custom Telecaster, this Nashville model opts for a double-cutaway body that keeps the bound edges, bridge, pickguard and control layout of the Tele while offering players the feel and tone of Fender’s ’54 icon.

The result is a striking guitar that is sure to divide the crowd. While we like the unorthodox styling, we must admit, this design benefits from an in-person viewing.

The chunky nature of the body leads to a comfortable guitar that sits as solid as a rock on our lap, while the slim neck – with 9.5” radius fingerboard – is every bit as playable as we’ve come to expect from Squier. In fact, we found it hard to put down. Straight out of the box, this glistening gold Strat was set up beautifully and would put some pricier six-strings to shame.

Now, while the look may not be to everyone’s taste, the sheer versatility may well win over players less enthused with its radical aesthetic. Loaded with a trio of Fender Alnico pickups – a Tele variant in the bridge and neck and a Strat single coil pickup sandwiched in between – this guitar would most definitely feel right at home in a hit-making studio in the heart of Music City.

We are happy to report that the bright Tele attack is more than present here, and when tuned to open G, this Strat perfectly nails those Keef-inspired chops. Of course, it does just as good a job of reproducing the famously smooth and sultry Strat tones from the likes of John Mayer and SRV.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Nashville Strat has a secret weapon hidden within the tone control. This push/pull knob will engage the neck pickup in positions one and two, giving you even more sonic options beyond that typically found on a Strat.

When stitching two models together, you can easily end up with a guitar that is a little confused and lacking its own identity – fortunately, this isn’t the case here.

Specs