Walrus Audio Mako Series R1 High-Fidelity Stereo Reverb review

A compact yet versatile reverb offering the conventional alongside the esoteric with practical operation for onstage use.

Typically, you’d find elaborate graphic designs on Walrus Audio pedals, but its Mako series (the first of which, the D1 Delay, we recently reviewed) each feature a different and more plain metallic shade.

The twin-footswitch Mako pedals are similar in size to a Boss compact pedal and have an array of six knobs and three mini-toggle switches, plus inputs that allow various combinations of mono and stereo use.

A small number of onboard presets are easily accessible, but each pedal actually supports a full 128 via MIDI, which also offers full control over all parameters.

A companion to the D1 Delay, the R1 features six reverb types with plenty of adjustment. There are individual Decay, Swell and Mix knobs, plus Rate, Depth and Pre Delay, which are adjusted by a Tweak knob.

The Tune knob adjusts to Lo and High frequency, and there’s an X parameter that’s different for each reverb type – typically overdrive for the Spring or room size for the Hall.

All of this offers real versatility whether you’re adding space around the guitar (the Spring, Hall and Plate programs are definitely up to the task) or creating more otherworldy ambient washes with the BFR (‘Big F****** Reverb’) program, Refract with its glitchy textures, or Air, which boasts a filigree ‘shimmer’ effect via the X knob. Meanwhile, there are three banks (A, B, C) of three presets, so your sculpted ’verbs can be recalled.

The Swell parameter engages a volume envelope applied to your wet and dry guitar signal for ethereal fade-ins, and the second footswitch lets you sustain the current reverb decay while you play over it with the same reverb.

PRICE: $349 / £319

ORIGIN: USA

TYPE: Reverb pedal

FEATURES: 3 selectable bypass types (True bypass, DSP+True Bypass (trails), and DSP Bypass), 9 onboard presets, MIDI

CONTROLS: Program selector, Decay, Swell, Mix, Tweak, Tune, Tweak switch (Rate/ Depth/Pre Delay), Bank switch (A/B/C ), Tune switch (Lo/High/X), Sus/Latch footswitch, Bypass footswitch

EFFECTS PROGRAMS: Spring, Hall, Plate, BFR, Refract, Air

CONNECTIONS: Standard inputs (Left/Mono, Right), standard outputs (Left/Mono, Right), USB, MIDI in, MIDI out

POWER: 9V DC adaptor (not supplied) 300mA

DIMENSIONS: 73 (w) x 125 (d) x 60mm (h)

CONTACT: Walrus Audio