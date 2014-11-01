Make Your Mark This Holiday Season

Looking for the perfect gift for yourself or a guitarist in your life? Look no further than Martin X-Series!

All the guitars in the X-Series are designed to have the look and feel of natural wood, while being durable and resistant to warping.

The X-Series tops are HPL or a choice tonewood, like Sitka spruce, depending on the model. The results are great sounding, great playing, and environmentally friendly guitars.

Whether you are looking for a first guitar, a backup Martin for travel, or looking for an environmentally friendly guitar, one of the X-Series models should be on your holiday wish list!

