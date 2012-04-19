Artist Series Guitar Announces Official Madball and Set Your Goals Guitars

Artist Series Guitar has released two models from hardcore punk heavyweights, Set Your Goals and Madball. These two guitars pay homage to one of the definitive New York hardcore bands, Madball, and one of the new generation’s outfits, Bay Area, CA’s Set Your Goals.

Drawing reference to the NYHC beginning days, Madball entitled their official guitar “Ball of Destruction”, which is the name of their first release. Speaking on the guitar, frontman Freddy Cricien said “Ball of Destruction is paying homage to where it all started and showing that we are still a force to be reckoned with even today. The Madball logo which started there has spread across the globe and no matter where we play there are people who were affected enough by our music to get that logo tattooed. We are flattered and honored that our music has made it that far and also to have our own guitar. ASG isn’t just showing respect to Madball, they are showing respect to hardcore.”

Set Your Goals entitled their exclusive guitar “Illuminated Youth.” The model dons an image of a ‘flaming clash between police officers and the masses.’ The guitar art, which the band themselves designed alongside ASG art director, Justin Hall, is not meant to be taken literally, rather conceptually. “The Illuminated Youth speaks of the culture change that Set Your Goals is seeking to promote with their philanthropic actions. It is a testament to the change those guys would want to see occur amongst their fans,” says ASG founder, Vijay Kumar.

To purchase these instruments or learn more, visit artistseriesguitar.com.