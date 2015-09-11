"Best Damn Female Guitar Players I Have Ever Seen!" — Video

Below, check out a compilation video called "Best Damn Female Guitar Players I Have Ever Seen! INCREDIBLE!"

It was posted to YouTube in May 2014 by a woman named Alizee Defan, whose YouTube channel can be found right here.

What separates this clip from the pack? Its 6.3 million views, not mention its 13,000 "thumbs up" and 3,000 "thumbs down." That's a huge number of thumbs down, folks.

Anyway, feel free to draw your own conclusions. We certainly recognize several faces in this clip, including Nita Strauss, Courtney Cox, Julianna Vieria and 10-year-old Li-Sa-X.