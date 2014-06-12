Contest: Peavey Launches Spiderman Guitar Giveaway

Peavey® is pleased to announce a new giveaway opportunity for fans of Marvel®’s Spider-Man™.

Between now and June 30, 2014, fans can enter to win a Spider-Man Rockmaster® guitar, a Spider-Man black leather guitar strap, and a Marvel Universe Heroes pick pack.

Enter for a chance to win at peavey.com/contests/spidermanguitar/

The Spider-Man Rockmaster guitar features a high gloss finish on a basswood body, providing excellent balance, playability and tone. With a maple neck and rosewood fretboard for fast rhythm and lead playing, plus sealed tuner gears and an adjustable bridge to help keep the guitar in tune, the Rockmaster Spiderman guitar is ready to rock.

The Spider-Man Rockmaster is part of Peavey’s line of officially licensed Marvel Universe instruments. Available only from Peavey, the products feature Captain America™, Thor™, Wolverine™, X-Men™, Spider-Man™, Iron Man™ and The Incredible Hulk™ immortalized in highly detailed artwork on guitars, percussion instruments and accessories. Learn more about these products at www.peavey.com/marvel.

Full terms and conditions may be viewed at peavey.com/contests/spidermanguitar/rules.cfm

Visit Peavey Electronics at www.peavey.com