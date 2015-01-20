Gear Review: D&A Starfish Passive and Starfish+ Guitar Stands

There are two types of guitar stands; those built for normal circumstances and those built to survive sheer chaos!

D&A has added two stands to its Starfish line that are perfect for whatever your gig calls for.

Both stands feature a burly five-legged design, a lockable height adjustment and the ability to set up or tear down in seconds.

What sets the Starfish Passive and the Starfish+ apart is the Starfish+'s spring-loaded locking head mechanism. This means your guitar isn't going anywhere—until you lift it out of its stand.

Both stands grip the instrument where the neck meets the headstock, while a bulk of the instrument's weight is absorbed by the padded front legs. This equal-balance design gives the Starfish the upper hand compared to a basic stand.

The photos below show the difference between the tops on the Passive and + models. I successfully seated everything from electrics, acoustics, basses to even a cello on the Starfish.

The Starfish promises it's safe for all finishes and is backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Web: heydna.com

Price: Starfish Passive $55.99, Starfish+ $71.96

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.