NAMM 2014 Video: Presonus Studio 1 Ampire XT

During last week's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, Guitar World visited the Presonus booth to check out the Studio 1 Ampire XT software. Check it out in our video below.

From Presonus:

The Ampire XT Metal Pack is an Extension for PreSonus’ Ampire XT Native Effects™ plug-in with six new roaring amp models and six new cajone-encrusted speaker-cabinet emulations designed to bleach the tats off metal guitarists. Adding to the lethal-weapon qualities of this Pack is a brand-new Metal Drumkit for the Impact virtual drum instrument.

