Guitar World: November 2014 Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the November 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: Triplet Feels, Drop-D Riffing and How to Play “Glory Hole”

• Full Shred with Marty Friedman: How to Develop Melodic Ideas with Interesting Twists

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: A Groove- and Mode-Driven Solo Over the Chord Changes to “Cantaloupe Island”

• Metal for Life with Metal Mike: Incorporating Suspended Chords into Metal Rhythm Parts

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: Exploring Mixolydian-Based Melodies and Chord Structures

Audio Lesson Files

• Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: Phil Keaggy’s Multifaceted Acoustic Fingerstyle Approaches

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Epiphone PRO-1 Acoustic and Les Paul Classic-T Guitars

• Review: Mesa CabClone Cabinet Simulator

• Review: TC-Helicon VoiceLive 3

• Review: Zoom G1Xon Guitar Multi-Effects Processor

• Review: Gretsch G6128T-1962 Duo Jet

• Review: MXR M68 Uni-Vibe Chorus/Vibrato Pedal