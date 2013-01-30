Prog-Gnosis: More on Playing in 6/4, and Part 2 of My Hybrid-Picked Arpeggios in “David”

The following content is related to the March 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

In last month’s analysis of the track “David,” from the Animals as Leaders album Weightless, I described my penchant for writing songs in both odd and shifting meters. The opening sections of “David” are played mostly in 6/4 (also reckonable as alternating bars of 4/4 and 2/4), with bars of straight 4/4 briefly used here and there.

Additionally, I use hybrid picking—a useful technique that combines flatpicking and fingerpicking—to perform the many different arpeggios and chord-melody patterns I play in the song.