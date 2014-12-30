Review: Reverend Bob Balch Signature Guitar — Video

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the February 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

The Reverend Bob Balch Signature is not named after some rockin’ preacher.

Rather, it’s a Reverend brand signature model made for guitarist Bob Balch of the iconic Southern California stoner rock band Fu Manchu.

The model is based on Reverend’s popular Sensei model, but Balch suggested a few mods that make the guitar the equivalent of one of the sweet custom rides often pictured on Fu Manchu album covers.

While the guitar is designed to deliver when dealing down and dirty fuzzed-up grooves, it’s as ideal for straight-edge players as much as it’s sure to please those who walk on the wild side.