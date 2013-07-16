Guitar World: September 2013 Videos

These videos are bonus content related to the September 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

Column Videos

• Rockin' the Country: Adapting Pedal-Steel Licks to the Electric Guitar

• United Stringdom: Combining Sweep Picking, Legato Techniques and Tapping to Create Exciting Solos

• String Theory: Melodic Minor Domination, Part 2 — The Conclusion of Last Month’s Tribute to Michael Brecker

• All That Jazz: My Approaches to Soloing on “Out of the Blue”

• Metal for Life: How to Use the Dark Sound of the Phrygian Mode’s “Flatted” Intervals

• In Deep: How to Develop Phrasing Ideas to Create Melodic, Memorable Solos

• Talkin’ Blues: Mr. Jukebox — A Tribute to Louis Jordan, King of the Jump-Blues Sax

• Hole Notes: The Hybrid-Picked, Drop-D Delights of Richard Thompson

Gear Videos

• Review: Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 36 Combo Amplifier

• Review: Martin Performing Artist Series DCPA5 Black and OMCPA5 Black Acoustic-Electric Guitars

• Review: Roland CUBE-40GX Amplifier

• Review: Ibanez TAM100 Tosin Abasi Signature Eight-String and DiMarzio Signature Ionizer8 Pickups

• Review: Fulltone Secret Freq Distortion Pedal