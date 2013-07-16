Trending

Guitar World: September 2013 Videos

By

These videos are bonus content related to the September 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

Column Videos

Rockin' the Country: Adapting Pedal-Steel Licks to the Electric Guitar
United Stringdom: Combining Sweep Picking, Legato Techniques and Tapping to Create Exciting Solos
String Theory: Melodic Minor Domination, Part 2 — The Conclusion of Last Month’s Tribute to Michael Brecker
All That Jazz: My Approaches to Soloing on “Out of the Blue”
Metal for Life: How to Use the Dark Sound of the Phrygian Mode’s “Flatted” Intervals
In Deep: How to Develop Phrasing Ideas to Create Melodic, Memorable Solos
Talkin’ Blues: Mr. Jukebox — A Tribute to Louis Jordan, King of the Jump-Blues Sax
Hole Notes: The Hybrid-Picked, Drop-D Delights of Richard Thompson

Gear Videos

Review: Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 36 Combo Amplifier
Review: Martin Performing Artist Series DCPA5 Black and OMCPA5 Black Acoustic-Electric Guitars
Review: Roland CUBE-40GX Amplifier
Review: Ibanez TAM100 Tosin Abasi Signature Eight-String and DiMarzio Signature Ionizer8 Pickups
Review: Fulltone Secret Freq Distortion Pedal