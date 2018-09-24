In the recent-ish video below, Steve-san Onotera—better known to some as the Samurai Guitarist—presents 12 things musicians do that we're all sick of.

The list includes hogging the communal guitar, showing up late for everything and continually reminding people that your band was "on tour."

"Unless you're throwing televisions out the window of a Holiday Inn with Celine Dion, I'm not sure anyone cares," Onotera says in the clip, which he posted back in February.

Check out all the tips—which are less obvious than the three listed above—in the video.

For more videos by the Samurai Guitarist, be sure to follow him on YouTube.