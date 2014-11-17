The 2015 Martin Festival Line Up

Martin Guitar will be packing up and hitting the road beginning in February 2015 to bring #MartinPride to a festival near you!

Stop by the Martin tent to chat with a Martin employee and try out some of our iconic guitars.

Membership brings rewards if you are a Martin Owners Club Member; show your exclusive Martin Owners Club key at a festival we are attending for a special gift.

You can learn more about the perks of being a Martin Owners Club Member here.

Some festivals will feature the Martin Jam Tent. Sign up to perform a song at our tent and you will be entered in a raffle to win a LX1.

Find a full list of the 2015 festivals where Martin will be present here.