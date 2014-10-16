And the Players' Pick Goes to...

Did you vote for your favorite clip-on tuner?

Handy and portable, these essential little accessories are our friends in the quest to always PLAY IN TUNE!

Thousands of you weighed in…and the winner is: The Intellitouch PT-10!

This compact powerhouse has a large, easy-to-read backlit display.

The PT10 tuner ignores background noise - it feels the instrument's vibration instead of using sound. It is designed to clip on electric and acoustic guitars, basses, violins, banjos, mandolins and more!

The Intellitouch® PT10 is available from your favorite music store, as well as directly from OnBoard Research. The PT10 has a retail price of $39.95 and a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

You can find out more about it at www.onboardresearch.com

Congratulations!!