Art Garfunkel Sets European, U.S., South Korea and U.K. Tour Dates

Iconic singer ART GARFUNKEL has confirmed a wide array of tour dates for 2015 including treks through South Korea, Europe, the U.S. and the U.K.

The four various legs begin February 14 in S. Korea and run through September 24 in Scotland (full itinerary below).

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member will bring his two-man show (with guitarist Tab Laven) to venues across S. Korea, Ireland, Holland, Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark, England, Wales and Scotland.

His live set encompasses his solo hits, Simon and Garfunkel songs, cuts from his favorite songwriters--Jimmy Webb, Randy Newman, A.C. Jobim and Paul Simon--and parts of his new book.

These dates continue in the spirit of Garfunkel's ambitious 2014 tour schedule which saw him tour the world extensively, including over 60 concerts in the U.S. and Canada as well as treks through U.K. and Japan.

In a wide-ranging, five-part interview with Forbes.com, Garfunkel talked about his live show: "My work centers around a 90-minute show. I sing 18 songs and serve up 10 readings, my prose poems. I'm into it. I wrote about my life in show business, my woman, crossing the US and Europe on foot, the mystery of it all. I feel, from sentence to sentence, I'm holding them. The act of reading poems, and the inflections and pauses, seems to me like singing. You can do them both with poignancy if you practice." That whole interview can be read here>

You can also dig into Garfunkel's website, where he chronicles—in order—every book he has read since 1968 (all 1,204 of them), his 60 favorite songs of all time, acting credits, poetry and discography: artgarfunkel.com

Blessed with what the New York Times described as a "beautiful countertenor," singer Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. He has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 original solo albums, the most recent being SOME ENCHANTED EVENING in 2007. Then, in 2012, he most proudly released his life's body of work, a 2-CD compendium, THE SINGER.

ART GARFUNKEL concert itinerary:

Korea: Sat 2/14 Seoul, S. Korea Jamsil Indoor Gym

U.S. Tues, 2/27 Aventura, FL Broward Community Center

Europe:

Tue 3/10 Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street

Thu 3/12 Haarlem, Holland Philharmonie

Sat 3/14 Hasselt, Belgium Cultural Centre

Sun 3/15 Paris, France La Cigale

Tue 3/17 Munich, Germany Muffathalle

Thu 3/19 Hamburg, Germany Laeiszhalle

Fri 3/20 Copenhagen, Denmark DR Koncerthuset

U.S.

Sun 3/29 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

Mon 3/30 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

Tue 3/31 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

Fri 4/17 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie Library

Sat 4/18 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie Library

Fri 4/24 Niagara Falls, NY Falls Casino

Sat 4/25 Niagara Falls, NY Falls Casino

U.K.

Wed 9/16 Liverpool, ENG Philharmonic

Thur 9/17 Cardiff, WAL St. David's Hall

Sat 9/19 Oxford, ENG New Theatre

Mon 9/21 London, ENG Royal Albert Hall

Wed 9/23 Gateshead, ENG The Sage

Thur 9/24 Edinburgh, SCOT Usher Hall

