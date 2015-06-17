Bedell Expands Homegrown Collection with Bedell Wildfire Series Acoustic Guitars

Bedell Guitars is pleased to introduce the Bedell Wildfire Series of acoustic guitars—part of the Bedell Homegrown Collection—built with all American-grown tonewoods with stunning, handcrafted detail and sound.

Available in Dreadnought, Orchestra and Parlor body shapes, the Bedell Wildfire Series combines solid Adirondack spruce and gorgeously figured bigleaf maple tonewoods to deliver the sound that made the guitar our country’s most popular musical instrument.

The Bedell Wildfire Series is the most soulful, native series of instruments Bedell crafts.

The beauty of the flamed bigleaf maple and the power of sturdy Adirondack spruce are accentuated by exquisite appointments and a breathtaking Fire Burst gloss finish. As much a visual art piece as a musical instrument, your Bedell Wildfire instrument won’t be adorning your walls, but rather coming to life in your hands with every note you play.

Bedell craftspeople have carefully paired these two American-grown tonewoods to expose the musical gifts each offers, hand-tuning every top and customizing the tone bars for sonic balance, then matching it to a hand-tuned back. The result is a liveliness that simply must be experienced. Eastern hard rock maple is used for the neck, with a walnut fretboard and bridge rounding out this collection of the finest American woods. And like all Bedell instruments, clear-cut trees are never used as source materials.

Additional features of the Bedell Wildfire Series include K&K Pure Mini electronics, maple binding, beautiful figured maple peghead veneer, mosaic pin inlays and deluxe hardshell case.

The Bedell Wildfire Dreadnought, Bedell Wildfire Parlor and Bedell Wildfire Orchestra guitars are available now through Bedell dealers, with a retail price of $3,990. As with all Bedell instruments, the Bedell Wildfire Series guitars are handcrafted at the company’s Bend, Oregon, workshop.

Find out more at bedellguitars.com.