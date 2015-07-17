Summer NAMM 2015: Tom Bedell Shares a Bedell Guitars Wildfire Model

While exploring the NAMM show, we dropped by the Bedell Guitars booth and were lucky enough to get some one-on-one time with the man himself, Tom Bedell.

Here Mr. Bedell shares a Wildfire parlor model, although the guitar is available in an orchestra or dreadnought body as well.

Towards the end of the clip, Bedell calls upon guitarist Zach Runquist who gives us a thorough demo of the beautiful looking (and sounding!) instrument.

As Bedell mentions, the Wildfire models are part of Bedell Guitars’ Homegrown Collection, meaning that every piece of wood used for the instruments comes from the U.S., and was obtained using sustainable, eco-friendly methods.

For more on Bedell Guitars, visit www.bedellguitars.com.