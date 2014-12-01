Contest: Enter to Win an Ovation Elite TX Premier Acoustic Guitar!

We're giving you a chance to win this spectacular guitar from Ovation this December.

The Ovation Elite TX Premier’s solid cedar top gives this guitar extraordinary warmth and expands its rich overtones.

Open to residents of North America only. All entries must be submitted by December 31, 2014.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER NOW>>

Precisely calibrated sound holes on the bass side also add a little extra low-end thump making single notes more defined and clear.

Other features on this unique new Ovation include a dark walnut sound-hole epaulet, ultra-thin satin top coat, and a mid-depth cutaway body which allows comfortable access in the upper register frets.

The Ovation Elite TX Premier 1778TX retails for $949.00

Check out Paul Riario's demo and review here:

Find out more about this guitar here>>

CLICK HERE TO ENTER NOW>>