Blonde Redhead Releases New Album 'Barragán' Today on Kobalt Music.

NYC’s critically acclaimed trio, Blonde Redhead, released their new album, Barragán, on Kobalt Music today.
The album was produced, engineered, and mixed by Drew Brown (Beck, Radiohead).
Barragán, one of the freshest albums in their acclaimed catalogue, takes Blonde Redhead down yet another new sonic path nine records into their career. This is a band whose name has been built on the endless evolution of their own aural dynamics, and in that respect, Barragán does not disappoint.
It is the most stark, elemental, stripped back album Blonde Redhead has ever made, relying on shivers of analogue keyboard twists and the off-kilter, slinky rhythms of drummer Simone Pace to carry the voices of singers/guitarists Kazu Makino and Amadeo Pace, two of the most distinct voices in independent music.
Since the start of their career, Blonde Redhead has always been known for theirs incendiary, visceral live show. They will be embarking on their first dates to support Barragán in September. See below for North American tour dates.
Tour Dates:
- 11/1/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
- 11/3/14 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
- 11/4/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
- 11/8/14 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
- 11/9/14 Portland, OR @ Doug Fit
- 11/11/14 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
- 11/12/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
- 11/13/14 Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse
- 11/15/14 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
- 11/17/14 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
- 11/18/14 Dallas, TX @ Granada
- 11/20/14 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
- 11/21/14 Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle
- 11/22/14 Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
- 11/24/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
- 11/26/14 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
- 11/29/14 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
- 12/1/14 Boston, MA @ Sinclair
- 12/2/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Find out more at www.blonderedhead.com