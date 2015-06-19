Breedlove Stringed Instruments Expands Premier Series with Premier Concert LTD Model

Breedlove Stringed Instruments is pleased to announce the addition of the Premier Concert LTD to its USA-handcrafted Premier Series of acoustic instruments.

Reliable, versatile and accessible, these road-ready guitars have earned a reputation among performing musicians as go-to instruments.

Joining this heralded lineup is the Premier Concert LTD, which combines the comfort and playability of our Concert body shape with a Western red cedar top, known for its diverse harmonic abilities and articulation.

The Premier Concert LTD is truly a player’s instrument with a wider nut width and slim neck profile that’s a favorite among fingerstylists.

Exemplifying the best qualities of Breedlove’s Distinctively Crafted Sound, solid Western red cedar was chosen for the top and solid East Indian rosewood for the back and sides—a tonewood combination that rewards a player’s touch with sweet, extended harmonic content and a robust bottom end. Professionals and enthusiasts alike will appreciate the delicate interaction it provides with your individual style of expression.



Premier Concert Rosewood

The Premier Series already offers two of the most revered solid tonewoods available as body woods—East Indian rosewood and Honduran mahogany—combined with a solid Sitka spruce top for a perennially classic tone. Available in Concert, Auditorium, Dreadnought, Parlor, Jumbo and a 12-string model—all boasting LR Baggs EAS VTC electronics—performing musicians have embraced the Premier Series as road-ready workhorses designed to perform flawlessly night after night and stand up to the rigors of the road. The Premier Concert Cedar LTD adds yet another tonal option for discerning players.

The Breedlove Premier Series is available now, including the Premier Concert LTD. All Premier Series models include a deluxe hardshell case and are handcrafted in Bend, Oregon.

For more information, visit breedlovemusic.com/guitars/premier-series.